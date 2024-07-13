Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

FLO stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 583,749 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 425,988 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

