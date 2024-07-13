Fly-E Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 16th (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Fly-E Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $6.49 on Friday. Fly-E Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.