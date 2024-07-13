Fly-E Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 16th (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $6.49 on Friday. Fly-E Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group Inc is an electric vehicle company which is principally engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand Fly E-Bike. Fly-E Group Inc is based in New York.

