Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.46. 17,101,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 50,379,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

