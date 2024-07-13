Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Purchases $36,750.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

