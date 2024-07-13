Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

View Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.