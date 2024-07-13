Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.71.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Freshpet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

