Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.71

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.71 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.35). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,103 ($14.13), with a volume of 232,344 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 1,310 ($16.78) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($18.75) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.80 ($13.43).

Get Future alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUTR

Future Stock Down 1.9 %

About Future

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,009.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.02.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.