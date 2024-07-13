FY2025 Earnings Forecast for UWM Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UWMC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UWM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UWM by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

