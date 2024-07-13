GateToken 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $667.97 million and $1.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.63 or 0.99984665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,096,921 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,096,921.35359512 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.14016695 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,956,218.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.