Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

NYSE GATO opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

