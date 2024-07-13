GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $196.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

