GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $856.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

