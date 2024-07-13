GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $856.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

