General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $103,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.89. 1,072,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,955. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.