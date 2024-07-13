General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $12,514,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.