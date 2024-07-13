GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$51.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.10. The stock has a market cap of C$18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

