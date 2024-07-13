Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,832 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $5,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $132.94 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

