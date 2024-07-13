Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 4.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $843,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXPI traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.19. 1,558,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.33. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
