Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading Up 0.7%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.21. 2,191,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,460,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

