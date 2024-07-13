Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

