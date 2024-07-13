Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAND
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.