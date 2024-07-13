Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

