Glen Burnie Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 15.1 %
NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.25.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.