Glen Burnie Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.25.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

