Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $445.12

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.12 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 482.10 ($6.18). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 478.80 ($6.13), with a volume of 14,845,096 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.80).

The stock has a market cap of £58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.20.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($62,251.83). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

