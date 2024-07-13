Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.20. Glencore shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 34,200 shares.
Glencore Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
