Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Up 70.2% in June

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,830. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Further Reading

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

