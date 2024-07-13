Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Up 70.2% in June

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
GBBKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,830. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile
