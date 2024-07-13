Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 617,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 411,323 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.44.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Express Co purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

