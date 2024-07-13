Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Global-E Online stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 66.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 658,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Global-E Online by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 737,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

