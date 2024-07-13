Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Down 4.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $43.16. Approximately 19,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 119,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

