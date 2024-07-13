Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,108,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,786,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,870 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

