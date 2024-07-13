Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.34. 2,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

