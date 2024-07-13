Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.66%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.