Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.30

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 676188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners



Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

