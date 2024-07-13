Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

Shares of Greentown Management stock remained flat at C$0.76 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. Greentown Management has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

