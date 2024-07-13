Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 7.7%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.