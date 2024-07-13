Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $14.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $948.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The company has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.46 and a 200 day moving average of $762.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $950.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

