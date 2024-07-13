Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 486,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

