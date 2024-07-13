Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.17. 840,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

