HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

