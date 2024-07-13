HC Wainwright Increases Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $30.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Trading Down 6.6 %

Annovis Bio stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.