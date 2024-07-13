HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day moving average of $320.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.