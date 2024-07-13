Head-To-Head Analysis: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) vs. Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Veritone -44.39% -154.87% -11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56 Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Veritone has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 26.35%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Reddit.

This table compares Reddit and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 15.02 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Veritone $127.56 million 0.90 -$58.62 million ($2.20) -1.39

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reddit beats Veritone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

