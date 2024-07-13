Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

HR opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,885 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

