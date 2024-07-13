Hedera Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $44.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,695.12873 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06755975 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $32,702,154.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

