Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $289,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.