Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $904.58

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904.58 ($11.59) and last traded at GBX 904.58 ($11.59), with a volume of 71402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.40).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £680.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,125.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 812.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

