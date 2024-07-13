Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,759. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

