Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,759. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
