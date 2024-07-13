Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

