Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.07 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $58.72 million and $14.07 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,405,689.796444 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.6889982 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,944,521.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

