HI Price Hits $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $247,290.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.90 or 0.99526282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067756 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004844 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,115.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

