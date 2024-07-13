High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.53. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 6,900 shares.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of C$18.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About High Arctic Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

