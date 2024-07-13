Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.